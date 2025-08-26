Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Strategic Japan Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Japan aims to bolster India-Japan relations, launch new initiatives, and explore cooperation opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit involves summits, business forums, and engagements outside Tokyo, underlining a commitment to economic partnership, peace, and stability.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan provides a crucial platform for launching initiatives to fortify India-Japan relations. During a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri emphasized the visit's role in enhancing cooperation and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.
Misri highlighted the visit as a chance to address emerging opportunities and challenges, reinforcing a commitment to peace and prosperity. The summit will seek new collaborations, emphasizing the long-standing friendship between the countries while reaffirming shared goals in regional and global contexts.
The visit includes engagement outside Tokyo at the annual India-Japan summit, interactions with political and industry leaders, and a business forum showcasing bilateral trade and technology ties. State-level partnerships are also on the agenda, reflecting intensified collaboration between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.
