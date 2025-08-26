Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: PM Modi's Strategic Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Japan aims to bolster India-Japan relations, launch new initiatives, and explore cooperation opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region. The visit involves summits, business forums, and engagements outside Tokyo, underlining a commitment to economic partnership, peace, and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:12 IST
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan provides a crucial platform for launching initiatives to fortify India-Japan relations. During a Ministry of External Affairs briefing, Misri emphasized the visit's role in enhancing cooperation and resilience in the Indo-Pacific region.

Misri highlighted the visit as a chance to address emerging opportunities and challenges, reinforcing a commitment to peace and prosperity. The summit will seek new collaborations, emphasizing the long-standing friendship between the countries while reaffirming shared goals in regional and global contexts.

The visit includes engagement outside Tokyo at the annual India-Japan summit, interactions with political and industry leaders, and a business forum showcasing bilateral trade and technology ties. State-level partnerships are also on the agenda, reflecting intensified collaboration between Indian states and Japanese prefectures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

