US Tariffs on Indian Goods Stir Controversy: Criticism from India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas denounces the US decision to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods as a 'trade blockade.' He criticizes the Indian government for succumbing to American pressures and urges a firm stance against the tariffs, which will rise to 50% starting August 27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:17 IST
US Tariffs on Indian Goods Stir Controversy: Criticism from India
CPI(M) MP John Brittas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has condemned the US's decision to implement an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, labeling it as 'grossly unfortunate.' He argues that Washington's move is akin to treating India like a colony, either as a 'sanction or an embargo.'

Brittas disclosed to ANI that this tariff hike effectively places a 'trade blockade' against India. He further criticized the Indian government for its perceived compliance with US demands, urging more balanced foreign relations.

After the US Customs and Border Protection's draft notice detailing the increased tariffs reached public eye, Brittas emphasized that the tariffs are part of an executive order and demanded a stronger response from India's government in opposing the decision.

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

