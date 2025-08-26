US Tariffs on Indian Goods Stir Controversy: Criticism from India

CPI(M) MP John Brittas has condemned the US's decision to implement an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, labeling it as 'grossly unfortunate.' He argues that Washington's move is akin to treating India like a colony, either as a 'sanction or an embargo.'

Brittas disclosed to ANI that this tariff hike effectively places a 'trade blockade' against India. He further criticized the Indian government for its perceived compliance with US demands, urging more balanced foreign relations.

After the US Customs and Border Protection's draft notice detailing the increased tariffs reached public eye, Brittas emphasized that the tariffs are part of an executive order and demanded a stronger response from India's government in opposing the decision.