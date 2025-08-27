Vanished Scholar: The Untold Story of Feng Siyu's Arrest and Imprisonment

Feng Siyu, a Zhejiang-born academic once hailed as one of China's brightest students, has been missing from public view since her 2018 arrest, reportedly due to her research on Uyghur cultural traditions, according to Human Rights in China (HRIC). She's believed to be serving a long prison term.

Widely recognized as a prodigy, Feng gained national fame in 2012 after being accepted by 17 prestigious universities, including the University of Chicago and UC Berkeley. She pursued history at Amherst College and postgraduate studies at SOAS, the University of London, specializing in Uyghur folklore.

Her expertise in Asian cultural studies and Uyghur oral traditions, while earning scholarly respect, also thrust her into politically charged terrain. HRIC notes the risks faced by scholars like Feng, who often find themselves targets as they delve into sensitive issues, underscoring the precarious environment for academics in China today.