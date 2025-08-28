Left Menu

MJ Akbar Critiques Trump's Tariff Policy Amid Global Geopolitical Shifts

Former Minister MJ Akbar criticizes US President Trump's tariff policy, predicting its negative impact on America's global position. Akbar highlights India's role in challenging economic imperialism and notes shifting global focus towards the SCO summit. Discussions on trade disruptions and international relations unfold.

Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar launched a critique of US President Donald Trump's tariff policy on Wednesday, labeling it as "an exercise in power" that would, in the short term, "weaken America." Akbar characterized the tariffs as manifestations of overreach, indicating that they underscore a policy favoring dependence over friendship. He praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for standing up against what he termed the economic imperialism of America.

Akbar questioned the rationale behind the United States imposing a 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, speculating whether it was due to India's oil purchases from Russia. He pointed out inconsistencies, citing Germany's ongoing trade and energy dealings with Russia, which had not faced similar tariffs. He emphasized that the tariffs have led to renewed diplomatic engagement between India and China, with significant geopolitical and bilateral implications.

As international attention turns to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, Akbar predicted a waning of US influence. He noted that global focus now centers on China's summit involving key figures like Prime Minister Modi, President Xi Jinping, and President Putin, and that America's loss of trust among allies and friends could mark a historical weak point for the nation. Moving forward, India is collaborating with SCO members to ensure strong anti-terrorism declarations in the summit's conclusions.

