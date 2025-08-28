Seattle Embraces New Indian Consulate to Strengthen Ties

The Consulate General of India in Seattle celebrated the grand opening of its new chancery premises. Ambassador Vinay Kwatra led the event alongside Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Situated in the historic Federal Reserve Building downtown, the newly inaugurated consulate spans two floors, combining essential consular and administrative services. The site, previously a branch of the Federal Bank of San Francisco, is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since operations commenced from a temporary setup in November 2023, the consulate has catered to over 23,000 applicants across the Pacific Northwest. Ambassador Kwatra also engaged with Indian American community members and local tech leaders during his visit, underscoring the diplomatic mission's focus on commerce and community relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)