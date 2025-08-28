Left Menu

Seattle Embraces New Indian Consulate to Strengthen Ties

The Consulate General of India in Seattle was officially inaugurated by Ambassador Vinay Kwatra. Notable figures including the Governor of Washington and a US Senator attended. The new premises aim to enhance India-US relations in the Pacific Northwest and offer comprehensive consular services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:22 IST
Seattle Embraces New Indian Consulate to Strengthen Ties
Ambassador Vinay Kwatra inaugurates the new chancery premises of the Indian consulate in Seattle (Image: X/@IndiainSeattle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Consulate General of India in Seattle celebrated the grand opening of its new chancery premises. Ambassador Vinay Kwatra led the event alongside Washington State Governor Bob Ferguson, US Senator Maria Cantwell, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Situated in the historic Federal Reserve Building downtown, the newly inaugurated consulate spans two floors, combining essential consular and administrative services. The site, previously a branch of the Federal Bank of San Francisco, is recognized on the National Register of Historic Places.

Since operations commenced from a temporary setup in November 2023, the consulate has catered to over 23,000 applicants across the Pacific Northwest. Ambassador Kwatra also engaged with Indian American community members and local tech leaders during his visit, underscoring the diplomatic mission's focus on commerce and community relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
2
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
3
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India
4
Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

Rising Waters in Krishna River Signal Potential Flood Threat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025