Modi's Landmark Visit to Japan: A New Era in Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an important two-day official visit to Japan, marking his first standalone trip to the country in nearly seven years. The visit, prompted by an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, aims to strengthen the special strategic and global partnership between India and Japan.

During the visit, Modi and Ishiba will hold their 15th annual summit, focusing on giving new momentum to economic and investment relations while advancing cooperation in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors. The visit is also expected to foster cultural ties and civilizational bonds.

The Indian diaspora in Japan welcomes Modi with excitement as both countries seek to launch initiatives addressing global challenges and enhancing bilateral resilience. The trip agenda includes interactions with Japanese political leaders and business forums, expanding trade, and technology ties between the nations.