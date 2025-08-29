Left Menu

Cultural Unity and Diplomatic Ties: Modi's Enchanting Tokyo Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo to a vibrant reception, featuring cultural performances by Japanese artists celebrating Indian traditions. During his two-day visit for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, Modi aims to strengthen strategic partnerships with Japan, ahead of attending the SCO Summit in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:06 IST
PM Modi with Indian diaspora in Tokyo (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Tokyo on Friday morning, greeted by vibrant cultural performances from Indian and Japanese communities. Embracing Indian culture, Japanese artists displayed a variety of cultural performances, captivating Modi with dances and songs.

A notable moment saw Japanese performers in Rajasthani attire singing traditional folk songs to welcome PM Modi. Various classical dance forms such as Mohiniyattam, Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and Odissi were performed, with Japanese artists highlighting the significance of performing for the Indian leader. One Mohiniyattam performer expressed immense joy, likening the opportunity to winning a gold medal.

Adding a spiritual touch, the Gayatri Mantra was chanted by Japanese nationals for Modi, who also engaged with the Indian diaspora, receiving chants of 'Bharat Mata ki jai.' Modi's two-day visit includes in-depth discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to enhance bilateral relations and partnerships before heading to China for the SCO Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

