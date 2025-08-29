Devastating Floods in Punjab: Over 1.46 Million Affected as Rivers Overflow

Pakistan's Punjab province is grappling with its most severe flooding in decades, impacting more than 1.46 million residents across the region. According to reports by Dawn, the provincial government has embarked on one of its most extensive evacuation operations as officials brace for a rise in water levels at critical junctures along the Chenab River.

The deluge has claimed at least 17 lives, as torrential monsoon rains swelled the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers, inundating hundreds of villages and damaging crucial grain crops. To alleviate pressure on these waterways, authorities have purposefully breached embankments at strategic points, albeit causing flooding across more than 1,400 communities. The Flood Forecasting Division has issued warnings that an influx of 700,000 to 800,000 cusecs of water is expected to pass through the Chenab system within 48 hours, raising fears of possible widespread destruction.

The relocation effort covers several districts, including Jhang, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, and others. As of midnight Friday, water levels at Trimmu near Jhang were measured at 117,534 cusecs and rising, despite upstream flows receding. At Marala Headworks near Sialkot, levels fell to 106,496 cusecs, while Khanki and Qadirabad recorded 305,436 cusecs. In the Ravi, Jassar near Narowal remained steady at 95,580 cusecs, whereas Shahdara faced an 'exceptionally high flood' status with 219,770 cusecs of water. Across various locations, emergency measures are being deployed.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 1,692 mouzas have been impacted, with over 1.46 million people displaced. More than 265,000 residents have been evacuated; 1,372 individuals are sheltered in 355 relief camps, with nearly 6,700 receiving medical assistance. The Chenab flooding alone has submerged 991 villages, affecting over a million people. Detailed assessments reveal district-level damages, including significant impacts in Sialkot, Jhang, Multan, and others, with extensive livestock evacuations underway.

In the Ravi basin, 80 villages have been flooded, leading to 11,000 people and nearly 4,500 livestock being evacuated. The Sutlej's overflow submerged 361 villages, displacing about 127,000 residents and necessitating the rescue of 70,000 animals. Numerous veterinary camps have been established to support the affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)