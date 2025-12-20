Left Menu

Crackdown on Codeine: Three Arrested in Bijnor Syrup Ring

Three men were arrested in Bijnor for the illegal sale of codeine-laced cough syrup following a statewide crackdown. The arrests come after a complaint by a drug inspector. Police are investigating a wider illegal network involved in the distribution of such syrups across Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 20-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 13:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in the fight against illegal drug trade, Bijnor police have arrested three men for allegedly selling codeine-laced cough syrup without authorization. This move is part of an intensified statewide crackdown, authorities said on Saturday.

The arrests stem from a complaint by drug inspector Umesh Kumar Bharti, who identified Arun, Shivanshu, and Resab, all residents of Bijnor, as the culprits. According to Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Singh, the men were apprehended following a thorough investigation.

This is part of a broader inquiry into a suspected illegal network trafficking the cough syrup across Uttar Pradesh. A Special Investigation Team is delving into the illicit channels, tracing the movement of the syrup to neighboring countries like Nepal and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

