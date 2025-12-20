Left Menu

Pakistan's National Hockey Players' Plight: Awaiting Overdue Payments

Pakistan's hockey players face ongoing financial difficulties as they await clearance of outstanding dues by hockey authorities. Despite promises and government funding, dues for domestic and international events remain unpaid. Players emphasize the urgent need for financial security and call for initiatives like a professional hockey league.

Struggling with financial challenges, Pakistan's national hockey players await the clearance of substantial outstanding dues by the country's hockey authorities. The delayed payments encompass daily allowances for domestic camps, a tour to Bangladesh, and participation in the FIH Pro League.

Players express frustration that, despite promises of settlement before their Pro League outing to Argentina, these debts remain. They stress the significance of these amounts, especially as few secure lucrative foreign contracts to supplement their earnings.

Pakistan's hockey scene faces a longstanding issue with payment delays, with the financial crisis once halting monthly retainers for players. Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt highlights the struggle of pursuing a hockey career without financial security, calling for a professional league to bolster the sport's growth and stability.

