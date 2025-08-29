Left Menu

PM Modi Enhances India-Japan Relations with Iconic Daruma Doll and Strategic Dialogues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a symbolic Daruma doll symbolizing good luck during his visit to Japan. He engaged in discussions with former Japanese PMs, Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, to strengthen India-Japan collaborations in various sectors such as technology, trade, and green energy. Modi emphasized the partnership's transformative potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:07 IST
PM Modi was presented with a Daruma doll (Photo/ANI and DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Japan, was gifted a traditional Daruma doll, a symbol of good luck, by the Chief Priest of Shorinzan Daruma-Ji Temple in Tokyo. The Daruma, inspired by Bodhidharma, the pioneer of Zen Buddhism, is emblematic of resilience and perseverance.

Modi's trip includes attending the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. Earlier, he met former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, focusing on fortifying India-Japan relations. Discussions centered on advancing cooperation in technology, artificial intelligence, trade, and investment.

Addressing the India-Japan economic forum, Modi highlighted the alignment of Japanese excellence with Indian scale. He discussed the collaborative potential in manufacturing, green energy, and semiconductors, emphasizing Japan as a tech giant and India as a talent hub, envisioning a joint role in the tech revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

