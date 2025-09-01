Left Menu

Xi Jinping Champions Regional Unity at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized mutual benefit and collaboration at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, advocating for economic cooperation aligned with the Belt and Road Initiative. He pledged a significant financial grant to member states and underscored the importance of cultural exchange and mutual understanding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:28 IST
Xi Jinping Champions Regional Unity at SCO Summit
Xi Jinping with PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized mutual benefit and collaboration at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, as reported by state media. Addressing the Council of Heads of State, Xi called for aligning development strategies and promoting the Belt and Road Initiative for high-quality implementation.

Xi urged member states to leverage their vast markets and economic complementarities to enhance trade and investment facilitation. He highlighted the importance of people-to-people exchanges to strengthen mutual understanding and friendship, envisaging a prosperous and harmonious collection of civilizations.

In support of these goals, Xi pledged a grant of 2 billion yuan to SCO member states within the year. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Xi ahead of the summit plenary session, reflecting strong ties and mutual interests among the leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

