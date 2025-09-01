Left Menu

Xi Calls for Unity Against Bloc Confrontation at SCO Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of a UN-centered international order, urging Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members to resist bloc confrontations and bullying practices. Highlighting economic cooperation and mutual respect, Xi announced significant financial contributions to support SCO member states' development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:29 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping at the plenary session of the SCO Summit in Tianjin (Photo: ANI/DD) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

In a pivotal address at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on member states to reinforce the UN-centered international framework. The remarks, cited by Xinhua and reported by China Daily, included a strong opposition to bloc confrontations and bullying practices, a veiled nod towards recent US tariff actions deemed illegal by its own Appeals Court.

Xi's call for unity comes as the United States grapples with criticism over imposing steep tariffs, including a fifty percent tariff impacting India for oil trade with Russia. The President emphasized the need for cooperative economic strategies, urging members to pursue win-win results through supporting the WTO-led multilateral trading system.

Highlighting the immense economic potential of the SCO—comprising 26 countries and a combined economic output nearing USD 30 trillion—Xi pledged 2 billion yuan in grants to SCO members and promised an additional 10 billion yuan in loans over three years. The summit, held in Tianjin, includes key members like India, Kazakhstan, and Iran, fostering dialogue and collaboration across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

