China Extends Imprisonment of Tibetan Activist A-Nya Sengdra

Chinese authorities have extended the imprisonment of A-Nya Sengdra, a prominent Tibetan leader and environmental advocate, whose release was initially scheduled for next month, according to reports from Phayul. Sengdra, revered in eastern Tibet's Golok region for his anti-corruption and environmental protection efforts, now faces a new charge extending his detention to February 2026.

Sengdra, a respected nomadic figure, has endured much of his sentence in near-complete isolation. In August, his family had their first reunion of the year with him, following a rare brief meeting in 2022, the first in six years. Relatives expressed deep concern for his deteriorating health observed during these fleeting visits. His plight has sustained international attention; in 2020, nine United Nations human rights experts called on China to release him, cautioning against the criminalization of community leadership and highlighting his harsh detention conditions, noted Phayul.

Sengdra's 2018 arrest by the Gade County Public Security Bureau in Qinghai province stemmed from charges like 'disturbing public order.' Rights advocates argue these charges are fabricated to quash his activism. Despite three appeals for a retrial, courts have rejected re-examining the case. In 2024, lawyer Lin Qilei reported a judge dismissed his appeal and advised against court return, reflecting ongoing pressures against Tibetan dissent, as reported by Phayul.

(With inputs from agencies.)