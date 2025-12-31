Telangana's Anti-Corruption Drive: 199 Cases and Rs 96 Crore Seized

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered 199 cases in 2025, leading to the arrest of 273 individuals, according to a senior official's statement on Wednesday.

Out of these, 157 were trap cases, resulting in the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government servants. Furthermore, there were 15 cases related to Disproportionate Assets against government employees, and 26 incidents of other misconduct, resulting in 34 arrests, stated ACB Director General Charu Sinha.

In cases of bribery, the ACB seized a total of Rs 57.17 lakh, with Rs 35.89 lakh returned to complainants. They also uncovered properties worth more than Rs 96 crore in DA cases. The agency secured 115 government sanctions for prosecution and conducted 54 surprise inspections across various offices.