Telangana's Anti-Corruption Drive: 199 Cases and Rs 96 Crore Seized

The ACB of Telangana registered 199 cases in 2025, with the arrest of 273 individuals. These included 157 trap cases and 15 concerning Disproportionate Assets. Furthermore, properties worth Rs 96 crore were seized. The bureau also conducted 54 surprise inspections and filed charge sheets following government sanction orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-12-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana registered 199 cases in 2025, leading to the arrest of 273 individuals, according to a senior official's statement on Wednesday.

Out of these, 157 were trap cases, resulting in the arrest of 224 accused, including 176 government servants. Furthermore, there were 15 cases related to Disproportionate Assets against government employees, and 26 incidents of other misconduct, resulting in 34 arrests, stated ACB Director General Charu Sinha.

In cases of bribery, the ACB seized a total of Rs 57.17 lakh, with Rs 35.89 lakh returned to complainants. They also uncovered properties worth more than Rs 96 crore in DA cases. The agency secured 115 government sanctions for prosecution and conducted 54 surprise inspections across various offices.

