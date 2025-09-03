WFP and India Rally to Aid Quake-Hit Afghanistan Amid Escalating Crisis

The World Food Programme (WFP) has initiated emergency response efforts to support Afghanistan's quake-stricken Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, where tragic losses include over 1400 fatalities and more than 3000 injuries, reports Khaama Press. Initial aid, comprising food supplies and high-energy biscuits, is being dispatched, with more assistance expected.

Many communities impacted by the earthquake were already grappling with recent flash floods and are now facing worsened conditions due to harsh weather. WFP regional director Harald Mannhardt conveyed, 'Homes reduced to rubble, roads destroyed, landslides everywhere, and tragically, lives lost,' emphasizing the urgency of ongoing relief operations.

The disaster, a 6.0-magnitude quake, has led to serious obstacles for rescue teams, caused by blocked roads, rugged terrain, and aftershocks. Despite funding and logistical challenges, WFP's food distributions remain vital for survival, but broader, sustained international aid is necessary for long-term recovery, as reported by Khaama Press.

In a related development, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on social media that India has flown 21 tonnes of relief materials to Kabul. The shipment includes essentials such as blankets, tents, medical supplies, and water purification equipment, underscoring India's commitment to ongoing humanitarian support.

Jaishankar affirmed, 'India will keep monitoring the situation and extend more aid,' highlighting India's ongoing dedication to aiding Afghanistan in this crisis. (ANI)