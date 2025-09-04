Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Visit Strengthens India Ties
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit to India highlights longstanding ties, with discussions on strategic partnerships and cooperation in sectors like space. Wong appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hospitality and praised India's economic advances. The visit saw MoUs signed to enhance bilateral relations, emphasizing people-to-people connections and shared regional goals.
- Country:
- India
In a gesture of enduring diplomatic ties, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his heartfelt thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm hospitality during his official visit. Wong, during his first visit as Prime Minister, celebrated the 60-year-old friendship between Singapore and India, acknowledging India's significant economic advancements under Modi's leadership.
Emphasizing robust economic relations, Wong noted that Singapore remains India's largest foreign investor, contributing significantly to its foreign direct investment. He highlighted ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership in various sectors, including space exploration, where Singapore has actively collaborated with India by launching over 20 satellites.
In a series of high-level meetings, including delegation talks in New Delhi, the leaders focused on expanding sectoral cooperation. The visit also saw the signing of numerous Memorandums of Understanding, signaling a mutual commitment to fortifying ties and enhancing civil service exchanges. Wong described the visit as a 'productive start' in a social media post, underlining the bilateral relationship's promising future.
