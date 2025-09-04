Left Menu

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Visit Strengthens India Ties

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's visit to India highlights longstanding ties, with discussions on strategic partnerships and cooperation in sectors like space. Wong appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hospitality and praised India's economic advances. The visit saw MoUs signed to enhance bilateral relations, emphasizing people-to-people connections and shared regional goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:14 IST
Singapore PM Lawrence Wong's Historic Visit Strengthens India Ties
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of enduring diplomatic ties, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his heartfelt thanks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm hospitality during his official visit. Wong, during his first visit as Prime Minister, celebrated the 60-year-old friendship between Singapore and India, acknowledging India's significant economic advancements under Modi's leadership.

Emphasizing robust economic relations, Wong noted that Singapore remains India's largest foreign investor, contributing significantly to its foreign direct investment. He highlighted ongoing discussions aimed at strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership in various sectors, including space exploration, where Singapore has actively collaborated with India by launching over 20 satellites.

In a series of high-level meetings, including delegation talks in New Delhi, the leaders focused on expanding sectoral cooperation. The visit also saw the signing of numerous Memorandums of Understanding, signaling a mutual commitment to fortifying ties and enhancing civil service exchanges. Wong described the visit as a 'productive start' in a social media post, underlining the bilateral relationship's promising future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

 India
3
RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic Stampede

RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic ...

 India
4
We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, claims CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, cla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025