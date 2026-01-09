Left Menu

India and Germany: Forging a Stronger Strategic Partnership in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to meet in Ahmedabad on January 12. The visit will focus on enhancing the India-Germany Strategic Partnership across various sectors, including trade, technology, and defense. The leaders will also attend the International Kite Festival.

Federal Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz (Photo: X@bundeskanzler). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Germany's Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12, marking Merz's inaugural official visit to India. This event, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, underscores the growing ties between the two nations.

The itinerary for the day includes a visit to the historic Sabarmati Ashram at 9:30 AM, followed by participation in the vibrant International Kite Festival at the Sabarmati Riverfront at 10 AM. The leaders will then engage in formal discussions at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from 11:15 AM, focusing on the 25-year-old strategic partnership and exploring new areas of cooperation in trade, technology, defense, and sustainable development.

This meeting offers a platform for Modi and Merz to exchange perspectives on pressing regional and global issues amidst a backdrop of high-level political engagement. Moreover, it sets the stage for the upcoming India-EU Summit later this month, strengthening Indo-German relations for broader global impact.

