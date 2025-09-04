South Korea's Economy Surges: A Glimpse of Resilience

South Korea's economic landscape is showing signs of recovery, with a notable growth of 0.7% in the second quarter of 2025, according to Maeil Business Newspaper. This performance slightly exceeded the Bank of Korea's projection of 0.6%, attributed to robust consumption and rising exports.

The country's central bank reported a substantial 2.5% expansion in the manufacturing sector, thanks in part to increased output in electronics, optical, and transport equipment industries. The services sector experienced a 0.8% boost, driven by retail, accommodation, food services, and transport.

Conversely, the construction sector saw a decline of 3.6%, primarily due to weaknesses in building and civil engineering. Private consumption rose by 0.5% with significant spending on automobiles and healthcare, while government consumption was up by 1.2%, largely attributed to heightened health insurance expenses.

Trade performance played a crucial role, with exports jumping by 4.5% due to the high demand for semiconductors and petrochemicals. Imports increased by 4.2% fueled by energy product demands. Real gross national income climbed by 1%, whereas nominal GNI advanced by 2% as per the Bank of Korea.

The trade deficit narrowed significantly to 8.6 trillion won (USD 6.18 billion), down from 13 trillion won, easing concerns over the decline in net factor income from abroad. This shift indicates robust export activity, particularly in semiconductor and petrochemical sectors.

After a tepid 2024, where the economy expanded by 1.2% in the first quarter but stagnated or contracted thereafter, the recent resurgence offers a glimmer of resilience and potential for sustained growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)