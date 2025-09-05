Left Menu

IDF Thwarts Terrorist Attack Near Burin Checkpoint

The IDF neutralized a terrorist at a military checkpoint near Burin, in the Samaria Brigade area, after the individual threw a suspicious object. Despite initiating a suspect arrest protocol, the terrorist refused compliance and was subsequently shot. No IDF casualties were reported in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a swift response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully neutralized a terrorist threat at a military checkpoint near Burin, within the Samaria Brigade area. The suspect approached the checkpoint and hurled a suspicious object at the stationed forces.

According to IDF reports, an established suspect arrest procedure was promptly initiated. However, the individual refused to cooperate, leading to the use of lethal force by the personnel on duty.

No injuries were sustained by the IDF forces during the incident, ensuring the safety of the troops stationed at the vital checkpoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

