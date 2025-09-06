Left Menu

US-Brazil Relations Strain Over Leftward Shift and Trade Tensions

US President Donald Trump criticizes Brazil's leftward government policies amid trade tensions. The US administration considers restrictions on foreign delegations during the UN General Assembly. Brazil faces 50% tariffs on exports to the US but seeks trade negotiations instead of retaliation, while condemning US interference in its judicial process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:24 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump, in a recent critique, lambasted Brazil's government for its leftward shift, arguing that such policies are detrimental to the nation. Simultaneously, Trump emphasized America's goodwill towards the Brazilian populace. "We are very upset with Brazil... We have a great relationship with the people of Brazil," he stated to the media.

The remarks came as the US administration signals possible restrictions on the movement of foreign delegations during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in New York. Already, visas for Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas and his delegation have been denied. Discussions are underway regarding delegations from Iran, Sudan, Zimbabwe, and Brazil.

Tensions between the US and Brazil have escalated over trade issues. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has refrained from immediate retaliatory tariffs despite the US imposing a 50% tariff on Brazilian exports. Lula calls for trade negotiations, noting Brazil's Chamber of Foreign Commerce is examining possible countermeasures.

In his outreach, Lula expressed patience in dealing with the tariffs, stating his desire for negotiation without haste. The tariffs, introduced to exert pressure related to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's trial, are being challenged at the World Trade Organisation by Brazil.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry has authorized further exploration of retaliatory measures but remains open to dialogue. "For now, Brazil is open to negotiations with the US," Lula said, "What's different is that Brazil doesn't need to bow its head to the US."

