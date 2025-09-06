South Korean Nationals Arrested in US: Seoul Expresses Deep Concern Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions

The South Korean government has voiced profound concern following the arrest of over 300 South Korean nationals by US immigration authorities at a Hyundai manufacturing location in Georgia, according to Yonhap News. The incident unfolds just weeks after a significant trade agreement between Washington and Seoul in July. President Trump previously hailed this trade pact as 'historic' while addressing reporters at the White House last month.

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Hyun, convened an emergency session in Seoul on Saturday, confirming that out of 457 individuals detained, more than 300 were South Koreans, based on Yonhap News. Cho expressed his deep concern and mentioned a strong sense of responsibility regarding the arrests, as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs activated its Overseas Citizens Protection Task Force to address the issue head-on. Stressing the importance of protecting South Korean economic interests, he promised active consular support for those detained and announced possible travel to Washington for discussions.

Meanwhile, the US has characterized the arrests as part of a criminal investigation into alleged immigration and employment violations, identifying those detained as individuals who overstayed visas or unlawfully worked under visa waiver programs. President Trump defended the crackdown, referring to the detained individuals as 'illegal aliens,' asserting officials were executing their duties. This situation emerges amid a recently established US-South Korea trade deal featuring notable commitments and tariffs.

