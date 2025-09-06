Left Menu

UAE Urges Public to Observe Eclipse Prayer on September 7

In Abu Dhabi, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs calls on citizens to perform the Eclipse Prayer on September 7, as a lunar eclipse is set to occur. This tradition follows the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and aligns with a statement from the UAE Council for Fatwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:19 IST
Representative Image (Photo:WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments, and Zakat in Abu Dhabi has made a public appeal for the observance of the Eclipse Prayer scheduled for Sunday evening, September 7. This initiative seeks to align with the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), urging believers to engage in prescribed prayers during significant cosmic events.

The International Astronomical Centre has announced that a lunar eclipse will take place, commencing at 8:27 pm, reaching its maximum visibility at 10:12 pm, and concluding by 11:57 pm. This celestial event has prompted religious authorities to emphasize the spiritual significance of the occasion.

The UAE Council for Fatwa has issued a statement clarifying that the Eclipse Prayer is recommended for all men and women obligated to pray, irrespective of whether the eclipse is partial or total. Observing this tradition reflects the community's shared devotion and adherence to Islamic practices.

