PM Modi Congratulates Guyana on Election Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Guyana's President Irfaan Ali on his party's electoral win, expressing optimism for stronger India-Guyana relations. President Ali appreciated Modi's words and pledged to enhance ties between the nations, anchored in historical bonds. Diplomatic relations between India and Guyana date back to 1965.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:30 IST
Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali serves meal to PM Modi on a water lily leaf (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to President Irfaan Ali of Guyana following his party's victory in the recent General and Regional elections. PM Modi acknowledged the success in a post on X, emphasizing the potential for strengthening bilateral relations rooted in historical ties between the countries.

In reply, President Ali expressed gratitude for PM Modi's remarks and reiterated his commitment to deepening the partnership. Ali highlighted the value of working closely with India to nurture an already robust relationship.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that India and Guyana's diplomatic relations stretch back to 1965, following the establishment of a Commission in Georgetown. These relations have been nurtured by the Indo-Guyanese population's historical link to India, facilitating cooperation across various sectors like trade, agriculture, and education.

