PM Modi Congratulates Guyana on Election Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to President Irfaan Ali of Guyana following his party's victory in the recent General and Regional elections. PM Modi acknowledged the success in a post on X, emphasizing the potential for strengthening bilateral relations rooted in historical ties between the countries.

In reply, President Ali expressed gratitude for PM Modi's remarks and reiterated his commitment to deepening the partnership. Ali highlighted the value of working closely with India to nurture an already robust relationship.

The Ministry of External Affairs noted that India and Guyana's diplomatic relations stretch back to 1965, following the establishment of a Commission in Georgetown. These relations have been nurtured by the Indo-Guyanese population's historical link to India, facilitating cooperation across various sectors like trade, agriculture, and education.