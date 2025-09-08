Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: Protests Over Social Media Ban and Corruption Turn Deadly

In Nepal, police used force to control demonstrators protesting a social media shutdown and alleged government corruption. Two protesters, identified as Gen Z, died amidst escalating tensions. Authorities imposed curfews and restrictions around high-profile residences, deploying the army to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:18 IST
Protesters in Nepal outside Nepal's Parliament building in Kathmandhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

In a dramatic turn of events, protests in Nepal against a social media blockade and alleged government corruption have resulted in the deaths of two young protesters. As tensions escalated, police were forced to confront demonstrators with tear gas, rubber bullets, and water cannons, according to local reports.

The clashes, which reportedly left several others injured, unfolded in the capital city of Kathmandu and Damak, the latter being the hometown of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Despite efforts to disperse the crowds, the situation remained volatile, prompting the deployment of the Nepali Army to support local security forces.

The Kathmandu district administration imposed curfews and extended restrictions around key government sites, including the president's and vice-president's residences. The unrest followed a government decision to block unregistered social media platforms, citing concerns over hate speech and misinformation.

