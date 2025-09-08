Social Media Ban Sparks Deadly Protests in Nepal: 14 Killed

A protest in Kathmandu turned deadly when Nepalese police opened fire, claiming at least 14 lives and injuring many others. The unrest followed the government's move to ban certain social media sites, sparking widespread anger among citizens.

According to local reports, medical facilities in the capital are overwhelmed, and the status of the injured remains unclear. The clashes intensified as demonstrators encroached restricted zones, prompting military involvement to aid local security forces.

The police's use of water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds aimed to control what started as a peaceful protest. The demonstrations, spearheaded by Generation Z, targeted government censorship and corruption. Despite authorities' assurances, the situation remains tense across major cities in Nepal.