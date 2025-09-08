Left Menu

Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for fair economic practices and deeper cooperation among BRICS nations during a virtual leaders' summit. He emphasized the need for resilient supply chains, addressing global conflicts, and reforming multilateral systems to stabilize the global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:26 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the virtual BRICS Leaders' Summit (Image: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of fair economic practices and deeper cooperation among BRICS nations during a virtual leaders' summit, emphasizing a shift towards sustainable trade.

Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted India's trade deficits with BRICS nations and called for enhanced economic collaboration to create resilient supply chains and promote regional self-sufficiency.

The minister drew attention to global conflicts and systemic failures affecting international trade, urging BRICS to take a leading role in fostering stability and reforming multilateral organizations, particularly the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

