Jaishankar Champions Trade Reform and Multilateral Cooperation at BRICS Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the importance of fair economic practices and deeper cooperation among BRICS nations during a virtual leaders' summit, emphasizing a shift towards sustainable trade.

Jaishankar, representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighted India's trade deficits with BRICS nations and called for enhanced economic collaboration to create resilient supply chains and promote regional self-sufficiency.

The minister drew attention to global conflicts and systemic failures affecting international trade, urging BRICS to take a leading role in fostering stability and reforming multilateral organizations, particularly the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)