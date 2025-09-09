Left Menu

Nepal Erupts: Violent Protests Set Country Ablaze

Nepal is engulfed in protests after demonstrators vandalized President Ramchandra Paudel's home and set multiple government buildings on fire. Over 19 fatalities led to a nationwide outcry against corruption, spearheaded by Gen Z. With escalating violence, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli calls for an all-party meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:13 IST
Protests in Nepal (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Nepal

In a wave of escalating unrest, demonstrators in Nepal vandalized the private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Kathmandu, setting parts of the property ablaze. The protest, reportedly fueled by public frustration over alleged corruption and recent fatalities, prompted the complete closure of Tribhuvan International Airport.

Violence surged as protesters torched ruling party offices and governmental buildings in Janakpur, demanding accountability for deaths that occurred during Monday's demonstrations. Tensions flared near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence, with protesters setting it on fire, underscoring the intensity of public dissent.

Party offices, including the central office of the Nepali Congress, were not spared in the onslaught, with demonstrators attacking the CPN-UML's office in Lalitpur. Security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds, though reported gunfire raised concerns about excess force. Amid this turmoil, Nepal's Prime Minister called an all-party meeting for decisive discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

