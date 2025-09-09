Nepal Erupts: Violent Protests Set Country Ablaze

In a wave of escalating unrest, demonstrators in Nepal vandalized the private residence of President Ramchandra Paudel in Kathmandu, setting parts of the property ablaze. The protest, reportedly fueled by public frustration over alleged corruption and recent fatalities, prompted the complete closure of Tribhuvan International Airport.

Violence surged as protesters torched ruling party offices and governmental buildings in Janakpur, demanding accountability for deaths that occurred during Monday's demonstrations. Tensions flared near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's residence, with protesters setting it on fire, underscoring the intensity of public dissent.

Party offices, including the central office of the Nepali Congress, were not spared in the onslaught, with demonstrators attacking the CPN-UML's office in Lalitpur. Security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds, though reported gunfire raised concerns about excess force. Amid this turmoil, Nepal's Prime Minister called an all-party meeting for decisive discussions.

