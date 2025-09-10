Indian-American Congressman Condemns Vandalism Against Hindu Temples in the US

Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has vociferously condemned the surge of vandalism against Hindu temples across the United States, labeling it as part of a broader national trend of hate and division threatening religious communities. Addressing the House Floor at Capitol Hill, Subramanyam referenced specific instances, including the desecration at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana and the Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah.

Subramanyam described these attacks as indicative of a disturbing national trend rather than isolated incidents. He asserted, "Hate has no place in our communities," denouncing the acts of vandalism and desecration affecting sacred Hindu sites. The Congressman emphasized that such hostility is not exclusive to temples and urged for a comprehensive response to combat the rise in violence and division.

Highlighting the urgent need for increased support, Subramanyam urged for more funding and resources to secure religious institutions, appealing to government leaders, law enforcement, and communities to respond collectively. He insisted that every American should practice their faith safely, calling for commitment to mitigate the rising hate and ensure community protection.

In August, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, suffered vandalism, the fourth such incident against a Hindu temple in the US within a year. BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha labeled it a "hate crime" and vowed unity against anti-religious bigotry. Similarly, the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah experienced a suspected hate crime in July, with dozens of bullets causing significant damage during the nighttime.

(With inputs from agencies.)