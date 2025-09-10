Left Menu

EU Proposal to Suspend Trade with Israel Amid Gaza Conflict Stirs Controversy

The European Commission's proposal to partially suspend the EU-Israel association agreement due to the Gaza conflict has drawn strong criticism from Israel. The suspension would end preferential trade terms. Israeli leaders argue the move bolsters extremism. The proposal requires significant support from EU member states for implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:02 IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel — In a contentious move, the European Commission has faced criticism from Israel following President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal to partially suspend the European Union's association agreement with Israel. The suspension comes in response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which von der Leyen claims has 'shaken the conscience of the world.'

The proposed measures target the trade chapter of the EU-Israel agreement, potentially depriving Israeli goods of preferential access to European markets. The EU, Israel's largest trading partner, accounted for nearly a third of Israel's international trade last year. Without unanimous support, implementing this requires backing from a minimum of 15 EU member states.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar has denounced the proposal, citing concerns over false narratives and reinforcing radical groups. Sa'ar underscores Israel's continued humanitarian efforts in Gaza and warns that the EU's stance may inadvertently empower extremist factions rather than aiding conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

