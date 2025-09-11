Global Spiritual Pilgrimage: Italian Trio Embraces India's Sacred Traditions

Three Italian devotees, Sivya, Julia, and Radha, are embarking on a spiritual journey across India, captivated by its rich traditions of dharma, spirituality, and cultural unity. Their visit reflects a worldwide interest in Indian spiritual heritage, as they delve into local languages, music, and rituals.

Under the guidance of Mahi Guruji, the founder of a Yoga and Meditation Centre in Italy, they chant stotras, mantras, and bhajans in Sanskrit, Hindi, and Marathi. Julia, now a yoga teacher and spiritual counsellor, praises India's spirituality, festivals, and warm hospitality, reflecting on the global lessons of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the essence of Sanatana Dharma.

In their quest, Sivya, Julia, and Radha attended the Kumbh Mela, an awe-inspiring spiritual gathering, and had the honor of meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Embracing India's spiritual values, their journey is a cultural bridge, spreading the essence of Indian chants and hospitality across Europe.

