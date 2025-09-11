Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership Overhaul

In response to escalating protests across Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, the Nepali Army has initiated vehicular and pedestrian checks under an indefinite curfew. This follows violent demonstrations that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, with protesters having set fire to several government buildings.

President Ram Chandra Paudel has called for peace, emphasizing his efforts to uphold democracy and maintain order. He urged all parties to adopt a restrained approach, ensuring citizens' demands are considered within the constitutional framework.

The mounting unrest, primarily led by Gen Z activists, focuses on issues of corruption and political stagnation. They have nominated former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity. The movement, which began peacefully, has faced violence, often attributed to political interferers.

Amid this turmoil, several leaders have emphasized the need for peaceful coexistence, rejecting violent means. Kathmandu's Mayor has shown support for Karki, reflecting her growing status among the youth. The protests emerged after a social media ban triggered public outcry, highlighting wealth disparities and government accountability issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)