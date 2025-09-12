Left Menu

Border Reopens Amidst Nepal Protests: A Respite for Stranded Goods and Fuel Seekers

The Sonauli India-Nepal border has reopened after a four-day closure, allowing stranded truck drivers to resume transport of essential goods. The closure, caused by protests in Nepal, led to significant losses and fuel shortages. Drivers remain cautious about entering Nepal amidst ongoing unrest and safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:34 IST
Trucks crossing Sonauli border after it reopens (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Sonauli India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district reopened on Friday after a four-day closure triggered by mass protests in Nepal. The reopening permits the resumption of essential goods transport into Nepal, offering relief to hundreds of stranded truck drivers on the Indian side.

During the blockade, significant losses were incurred by transporters as perishable goods such as onions and coconuts began to spoil. Despite the border's reopening, truck drivers remain wary of ongoing tensions in Nepal. Vishnu, a truck driver transporting coconuts from Tamil Nadu to Kathmandu, described being stuck at the border for days, hoping the situation in Nepal stabilizes soon.

The closure was a consequence of the violent Gen Z-led protests in Nepal, sparked by a governmental social media ban amid political instability. Compounding the crisis, Nepal faces a severe fuel shortage, prompting trucks to purchase fuel in India. Amid the unrest, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended 67 individuals attempting to cross into India unlawfully.

