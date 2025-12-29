Left Menu

Unveiling the Conspiracy: Gen Z Protests and Nepal's Political Turmoil

Nepal's former home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, claims that the violence during the Gen Z protests was a 'planned conspiracy' against democracy. These protests, initially targeting corruption and social media bans, escalated, leading to significant destruction and the fall of Prime Minister Oli's government. Lekhak takes moral responsibility but suggests infiltration led to violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is grappling with the aftermath of the Gen Z protests, marked by significant vandalism and arson, which former home minister Ramesh Lekhak asserts were a 'planned conspiracy' against national stability. He appeared before a high-level commission to express his concerns and take moral responsibility for the events of September 8.

The protests initially aimed at opposing corruption and a social media ban turned violent, resulting in the deaths of 77 individuals and leading to the collapse of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's government. Lekhak differentiates between the peaceful intentions of the initial protests and the devastating events that unfolded the following day.

Addressing the commission, Lekhak emphasized the need to investigate who orchestrated the September 9 attacks, which targeted vital state institutions. Although he acknowledges the legitimacy of the protesters' demands, he insists that the violent acts be treated as criminal offenses requiring prosecution. Meanwhile, the inquiry commission continues its investigation by summoning involved political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

