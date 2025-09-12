Left Menu

East Timor: The Newest Frontier for Transnational Scam Networks

The UNODC has identified East Timor as a new hotspot for transnational scam centre operations, particularly within its Special Administrative Region of Oecusse. These scams are linked to notorious criminal groups and involve sophisticated schemes such as offshore gambling and investment fraud, exploiting digital free trade zones for illicit activities.

Logo of the United Nations (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • East Timor

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has raised alarms about East Timor becoming a key target for transnational scam centre operations, Al Jazeera reported. The report underscores the escalating influence of organized crime in Southeast Asia, with East Timor's Oecusse region identified as a major entry point.

The UNODC highlighted how foreign investment schemes have allowed criminal networks to infiltrate Oecusse. This Special Administrative Region, encircled by Indonesian territory and declared a digital free trade zone in December 2024, showed signs of scam activities, as evidenced by a law enforcement raid in August.

The investigation linked these illicit operations to convicted cybercriminals, offshore gambling entities, and triad-associated networks. A raid on a hotel in Oecusse uncovered SIM cards and Starlink satellite devices, mirroring patterns observed in other Southeast Asian scam centres, and unveiled connections to China's 14K Triad group.

Criminal networks often exploit economic zones meant for foreign investment, establishing shell companies for illegal activities, which the UNODC says generate billions through scams and investment frauds. Al Jazeera highlighted the concurrent risks of human trafficking, with workers being lured under false pretenses of legitimate employment, posing questions about their complicity or victimhood.

Moreover, some suspects engaged in 'citizenship by investment' programs, using multiple passports to evade authorities. The UNODC warned that these tactics showcase the scam industry's adaptability and resilience, emphasizing the challenges faced by emerging economies when exposed to such threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

