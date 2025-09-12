East Timor: The Newest Frontier for Transnational Scam Networks

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has raised alarms about East Timor becoming a key target for transnational scam centre operations, Al Jazeera reported. The report underscores the escalating influence of organized crime in Southeast Asia, with East Timor's Oecusse region identified as a major entry point.

The UNODC highlighted how foreign investment schemes have allowed criminal networks to infiltrate Oecusse. This Special Administrative Region, encircled by Indonesian territory and declared a digital free trade zone in December 2024, showed signs of scam activities, as evidenced by a law enforcement raid in August.

The investigation linked these illicit operations to convicted cybercriminals, offshore gambling entities, and triad-associated networks. A raid on a hotel in Oecusse uncovered SIM cards and Starlink satellite devices, mirroring patterns observed in other Southeast Asian scam centres, and unveiled connections to China's 14K Triad group.

Criminal networks often exploit economic zones meant for foreign investment, establishing shell companies for illegal activities, which the UNODC says generate billions through scams and investment frauds. Al Jazeera highlighted the concurrent risks of human trafficking, with workers being lured under false pretenses of legitimate employment, posing questions about their complicity or victimhood.

Moreover, some suspects engaged in 'citizenship by investment' programs, using multiple passports to evade authorities. The UNODC warned that these tactics showcase the scam industry's adaptability and resilience, emphasizing the challenges faced by emerging economies when exposed to such threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)