Trump Blames Putin, Proposes Tariffs to End Russia-Ukraine War

Donald Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the ongoing war with Ukraine, claiming it would have been prevented under his presidency. He suggests NATO impose significant tariffs on China to break its influence over Russia. Trump also called for stricter collective sanctions against Russia from NATO and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:40 IST
US President Donald Trump participates in a Press Conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/White House, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
U.S. President Donald Trump openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of failing to halt the conflict with Ukraine. During a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed disappointment in Putin, highlighting the high casualties, particularly among Russian soldiers.

Trump claimed the conflict would not have erupted if he had remained in the White House, asserting that his leadership would have averted the situation entirely. He reflected on missed opportunities for peace, pointing out unsuccessful diplomacy at a summit in Alaska where he encouraged dialogue between Putin and Ukraine's President Zelensky.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump urged NATO and European countries to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia, criticizing Europe's continued oil imports. He proposed an aggressive tariff strategy targeting China as a means to exert pressure and aid in ending what he described as a "ridiculous" war.

