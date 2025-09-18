Trump Blames Putin, Proposes Tariffs to End Russia-Ukraine War

U.S. President Donald Trump openly criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of failing to halt the conflict with Ukraine. During a joint news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Trump expressed disappointment in Putin, highlighting the high casualties, particularly among Russian soldiers.

Trump claimed the conflict would not have erupted if he had remained in the White House, asserting that his leadership would have averted the situation entirely. He reflected on missed opportunities for peace, pointing out unsuccessful diplomacy at a summit in Alaska where he encouraged dialogue between Putin and Ukraine's President Zelensky.

Amid escalating tensions, Trump urged NATO and European countries to adopt tougher sanctions against Russia, criticizing Europe's continued oil imports. He proposed an aggressive tariff strategy targeting China as a means to exert pressure and aid in ending what he described as a "ridiculous" war.

