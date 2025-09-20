Diplomat Criticizes Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

In a recent critique, former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat took aim at United States President Donald Trump for imposing a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas. Trigunayat labeled the decision as a 'regressive step' detrimental to the supply of global talent, particularly affecting India.

According to Trigunayat, the move resonates with Trump's political narrative designed to satisfy his core base, the 'Make America Great Again' constituency. Trigunayat described the decision as part of a pattern of difficulties faced in obtaining H-1B visas, which has evolved over an extended period.

Furthermore, Trigunayat suggested Trump's aim is to profit from the industry at the expense of US competitiveness and hinted at the possibility of companies opting for remote work to avoid these costs. He emphasized the importance of Indo-US trade talks, despite the imposition of high tariffs by Trump, which he deemed unjustifiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)