Punjab's Flood Relief Initiative: Mobilizing Aid and Rehabilitation

The Punjab government is stepping up its flood relief efforts by forming committees at the district and tehsil levels to systematically distribute aid and carry out rehabilitation in flood-ravaged areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz made this announcement during a recent meeting and highlighted the use of digital tools for effective management.

More than 63,000 concrete homes and 309,000 mud structures have been reported as damaged. Survey teams from various departments, including the Pakistan Army, are tasked with collecting accurate data to ensure well-targeted relief efforts. Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive support, Nawaz directed the establishment of additional relief camps.

A breach of the Sutlej River has escalated flooding in the south Punjab region, leading to further village inundations. Key infrastructure, including the M-5 Motorway, has been affected. Local officials are working on rerouting floodwaters while planning extensive repair work to restore critical road links.

Rescue operations in affected regions are under the supervision of Multan Division Commissioner Amir Karim Khan, who maintains regular inspections. With the floodwaters starting to recede, authorities are optimistic about stabilizing conditions. Assistance efforts remain robust, aiming to deliver essential services and support to over a million affected individuals.

South Punjab reported significant losses with 45 fatalities and massive disruptions to agriculture. Around 1.17 million acres of farmland have been lost. Relief efforts are widespread, with camps and medical services set up to aid those affected. PPP's Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani has urged deployment of the Benazir Income Support Programme for extended relief.