PCB Takes Control of Multan Sultans for PSL 11

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take direct control of the Multan Sultans franchise during the eleventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), confirmed Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Due to time constraints, the board plans to appoint a management team spearheaded by a former cricketer for the franchise.

This unprecedented management shift since the league's inception in 2016 has raised eyebrows about the potential impacts on the PSL as a brand. The previous owner, Ali Tareen, has exited ownership due to unresolved issues with the PCB, but is still eligible to bid for one of the two new teams.

Naqvi emphasized adherence to Public Procurement Regulatory Authority rules as the reason for the board's decision to manage Multan Sultans independently for a season. He also announced Wasim Akram as the PSL's brand ambassador, starting January 1, amidst increasing interest in the franchise.