Syria's New Dawn: Historic Engagement at UN Assembly

In a historic move for Syria, President Ahmad al-Sharaa has addressed the United Nations General Assembly, marking the first time a Syrian leader has done so in over six decades, reports Al Jazeera. His presence at the assembly signifies a major step in Syria's diplomatic re-engagement following the December 2024 overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, ending the Assad family's half-century rule.

The last Syrian leader to participate in the UNGA was President Nureddin al-Atassi, who led the country prior to the Assad regime's 1971 ascendancy. President al-Sharaa's recent New York visit, accompanied by a substantial delegation, has been characterized as a 'landmark trip' by Syrian state media, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The trip underscores a symbolic move towards the normalization of al-Sharaa's administration. After years of being a rebel leader in northern Syria, al-Sharaa seized power with a swift military offensive. In a historic encounter, he met with US President Donald Trump in May 2025 at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit, alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The meeting resulted in the US lifting all sanctions on Syria, paving the way for potential diplomatic normalization.

This diplomatic thaw includes plans for Syria's reconstruction and development, despite ongoing challenges. Among these are internal strife, such as the June violence in Suwayda, and recurring Israeli military actions. Al-Sharaa praised President Trump's 'courageous and historic decision' to lift the sanctions, emphasizing Syria's need for stability and unity.

As Syria gears up for its first parliamentary elections since Assad's fall, set for October 5, 2025, using an electoral college system, al-Sharaa expresses hope for future dialogues with President Trump, noting the broader global interest in a stable and unified Syria (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)