US-Syria Relations: Rubio Meets Al-Sharaa Amid Historic UN Assembly

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York, discussing US priorities in Syria, sanctions relief, and regional security issues. Al-Sharaa, having deposed Bashar Al-Assad, seeks improved Syria-US relations and potential security arrangements with Israel to enhance Middle Eastern stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:43 IST
Syrian President al-Sharaa with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Right) (Photo credit/@SecRubio)). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant diplomatic development this week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The meeting focused on advancing US priorities in Syria, including sanctions relief, counterterrorism, and the improvement of Israel-Syria relations.

Rubio emphasized the importance of this meeting as a chance to build a stable and sovereign Syria following President Donald Trump's sanction relief announcement earlier in the year, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott. Al-Sharaa, having taken control after overthrowing the Bashar Al-Assad regime, is positioned as the first Syrian leader to address the UN in over 60 years.

Al-Sharaa, who previously led the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, is keen to advance Syria-US relations. He recently acknowledged President Trump's pivotal role in lifting longstanding sanctions on Syria. Discussions between Syria, the US, and Israel are underway, aiming to establish a new security arrangement potentially by week's end, marking a decisive moment for Middle Eastern peace and cooperation.

