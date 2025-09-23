Baloch National Movement Condemns Pakistan Airstrike in Tirah Valley

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has issued a sharp condemnation of a recent airstrike reportedly conducted by the Pakistan Air Force in the Tirah Valley, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber District. The organization alleges the attack resulted in the deaths of over 30 civilians, including children.

The BNM called on the global community to recognize Pakistan as a 'terror state' due to its violent actions against its own population. In a statement released on social media platform X, the organization accused Pakistan of using brute force, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings to suppress peaceful political movements. The BNM argues these practices amount to state violence.

Highlighting a pattern of state brutality, the BNM recalled a recent drone strike in Balochistan that resulted in multiple civilian casualties. Expressing condolences to the victims' families, the BNM reaffirmed its solidarity with the Pashtun people affected by the Tirah Valley incident. The attack has sparked public outrage, prompting demands for accountability against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)