Left Menu

IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

A report by the Information Operations Research Group reveals China's systematic efforts to promote a 'Taiwan defeatism narrative,' aiming to weaken public confidence in Taiwan and normalize Beijing's perspective. The study emphasizes the need for enhanced information governance and media literacy to combat this influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:44 IST
IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

The Information Operations Research Group (IORG) has released a report warning that China is advancing a 'Taiwan defeatism narrative' aimed at eroding public confidence and normalizing Beijing's worldview. The strategy depicts Taiwan as fragile and reliant on external support, suggesting eventual submission to China is unavoidable.

IORG Co-director Yu Chih-hao stated that this narrative forms part of a long-term information manipulation effort, not isolated incidents. It links Taiwan's alleged weaknesses to current events, fostering despair and pushing people towards dependence on foreign allies or acceptance of Chinese dominance. The narrative spreads across diplomacy, defense, livelihood, and democracy, subtly implying Taiwan's inability to act independently.

The report identifies vulnerable groups, including those with dual identities, economic optimism, political frustration, or ruling party discontent. Beijing's messaging aligns with Chinese Communist Party propaganda, often resurfacing during significant events like military drills or elections, thus shaping public sentiment. To counter this, IORG suggests strengthening information governance and media literacy and recommends civil society expand research and civic education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

Trump's Pledge to Arab Leaders on West Bank Annexation

 Global
2
Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

Delhi HC Advocates for Inclusive Currency Design for the Disabled

 India
3
Sonu Sood Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in 1xBet Betting Allegations

Sonu Sood Questioned by Enforcement Directorate in 1xBet Betting Allegations

 India
4
India's Aviation Boom: Safety Oversight Under Scrutiny

India's Aviation Boom: Safety Oversight Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025