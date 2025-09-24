IORG Report Exposes China's Narrative Ploy to Undermine Taiwan’s Confidence

The Information Operations Research Group (IORG) has released a report warning that China is advancing a 'Taiwan defeatism narrative' aimed at eroding public confidence and normalizing Beijing's worldview. The strategy depicts Taiwan as fragile and reliant on external support, suggesting eventual submission to China is unavoidable.

IORG Co-director Yu Chih-hao stated that this narrative forms part of a long-term information manipulation effort, not isolated incidents. It links Taiwan's alleged weaknesses to current events, fostering despair and pushing people towards dependence on foreign allies or acceptance of Chinese dominance. The narrative spreads across diplomacy, defense, livelihood, and democracy, subtly implying Taiwan's inability to act independently.

The report identifies vulnerable groups, including those with dual identities, economic optimism, political frustration, or ruling party discontent. Beijing's messaging aligns with Chinese Communist Party propaganda, often resurfacing during significant events like military drills or elections, thus shaping public sentiment. To counter this, IORG suggests strengthening information governance and media literacy and recommends civil society expand research and civic education.

(With inputs from agencies.)