Ex-South Korean First Lady Faces Bribery and Stock Manipulation Trial

Former First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, attended her first court hearing in a corruption trial involving bribery and stock manipulation. Kim, charged under several acts, is accused of conspiring to manipulate stock prices and accepting illegal gifts, marking an unprecedented trial in South Korean history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:22 IST
South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon-hee, wife of ousted president Yoon Suk-yeol (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

In a significant moment for South Korean history, former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared in court for the first hearing of her corruption trial on Wednesday, as reported by Al Jazeera. Kim, who was clad in a mask and her detainee number, has been held in custody since August 12. During the proceedings at the Seoul Central District Court, she confirmed her unemployment status and opted against a jury trial.

The charges against Kim are severe, marking the first instance where a former president's spouse faces trial in South Korea. She is accused of flouting the Capital Markets Act, the Political Funds Act, and a law related to bribery acceptance. Allegations suggest she collaborated with Deutsch Motors' ex-head and another confidant to unlawfully manipulate stock prices, accruing substantial profits between 2010 and 2012.

Kim's association with her husband, the ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol, is under scrutiny for supposedly benefiting from free opinion polls in the 2021 elections, which Yoon won. Prosecution believes this favor secured a candidate's nomination in a by-election. Additionally, corruption allegations have arisen concerning luxury items from the controversial Unification Church, whose leader was recently detained on related charges, a report from Al Jazeera highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

