India-Philippines Relations Forge Stronger Ties in Defence and Beyond

Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro praised the deepening India-Philippines ties in defence and infrastructure. Highlighting regional security cooperation, she expressed optimism about ongoing collaboration. Recent high-level visits reinforced these ties within India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:35 IST
Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro expressed satisfaction with the robust development of India-Philippines relations, especially in defence and infrastructure sectors, during a statement on Wednesday. She emphasized the growing bilateral ties, highlighting ongoing collaborations critical to both nations.

Lazaro noted the long-standing defence cooperation, pointing out its evolution and strengthening over time. Recent agreements within the defence sector underscore a significant expansion in the relationship. This development supports broader regional objectives, contributing positively to the Indo-Pacific security framework.

Addressing regional security, Lazaro acknowledged the South China Sea dispute as a pressing concern. Despite challenges, both nations remain committed to peaceful solutions. The strengthening bilateral ties were also highlighted during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s visit to India, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and setting the stage for future collaborations on regional and global issues.

