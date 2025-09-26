Left Menu

Khalistani Militant's Bail Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

Khalistani separatist Inderjeet Singh Gosal, linked to Sikhs for Justice, threatened India upon securing bail in Canada. His release underscores ongoing tensions, following allegations involving India in a related killing. Efforts are underway to mend strained Indo-Canadian relations, with talks held between national security advisors from both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:02 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Canada

Inderjeet Singh Gosal, a Khalistani separatist associated with the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued a stern warning to India after being granted bail in Canada. Released from the Ontario Central East Correctional Centre, Gosal appeared in a video declaring his support for SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, emphasizing plans for a Khalistan referendum in November 2025.

The video, circulated by Pannun, also took aim at India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, daring him to try and arrest Khalistani activists abroad. Gosal was previously arrested on firearms charges, as reported by CBC via Reuters. He is a known associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a fellow Khalistani extremist, whose death in June 2023 led to serious diplomatic tensions.

Following Nijjar's killing, then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations of Indian involvement fractured Indo-Canadian relations, a situation India dismissed as politically motivated. With Mark Carney in leadership, Canada now aims to improve ties with India, and recent discussions between NSA Ajit Doval and Canadian counterpart Nathalie Drouin highlight efforts toward this goal. Canadian police have also warned Gosal about threats to his life, similar to those issued to other Sikh activists in the region.

