Trump Blames Democrats for Potential Government Shutdown Amid Senate Tensions

US President Donald Trump accused Democrats of causing a possible government shutdown, claiming they aim to divert funds to illegal migrants. Senate Democrats are divided on opposing a House-approved funding bill. Efforts are underway to avert the shutdown as the Senate braces for a crucial vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:45 IST
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In a move that has intensified the political standoff in Washington, President Donald Trump has accused the Democrats of driving the government towards a possible shutdown. Speaking on the White House's South Lawn, Trump alleged that the Democrats' intentions are to funnel huge sums of money to illegal migrants, as reported by The Hill.

Inside the Senate Democratic caucus, divisions are evident over the decision to oppose a seven-week funding measure passed by the House. Prominent among the dissenters is Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, facing potential challenges within his party. Despite Schumer's firm opposition, centrists like Senator Jeanne Shaheen are seeking bipartisan solutions to avert the shutdown.

Bipartisan discussions are also occurring beyond the Democratic leadership as moderates from both parties work covertly to prevent a government closure. With a Senate GOP aide confirming such talks, the urgency to break the deadlock grows as the funding deadline looms.

