UAE Reaffirms Commitment to Gulf Railway Project at GCC Meeting

The United Arab Emirates, through its Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, took part in the eighth meeting of the GCC Railway Authority Council, hosted at the Gulf Cooperation Council's headquarters in Riyadh. Spearheaded by Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Infrastructure and Transport Regulatory Sector, the UAE delegation emphasized its ongoing support for the Gulf Railway project, a key initiative aimed at fostering regional cooperation.

Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi underscored the project's strategic significance, which extends beyond simply enhancing transport networks. According to him, the railway project is set to bolster economic integration, advance social ties, and lead to more sustainable development across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states. The delegation reaffirmed the UAE's unwavering commitment to the project's implementation, as instructed by the nation's leadership.

The agenda included crucial discussions on topics such as the agreement to link GCC member states via the railway, the external auditor's report for previous fiscal years, updates on pertinent studies and projects, and potential involvement in future transport and railway exhibitions and conferences. These discussions are seen as pivotal for the project's progression.