Pakistan's Defence Minister Defends Controversial 'Hybrid Model' Amid US Allegations

In a contentious defense of Pakistan's governance structure, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif articulated his support for the nation's 'hybrid model,' where military influence significantly intertwines with civilian leadership. Asif's remarks were made during an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, countering criticisms of Pakistan's democratic practices and alleged military dominance.

When questioned by Hasan about the power dynamics in Pakistan, Asif refrained from conceding that military leaders overshadow their civilian counterparts. He described himself as a political appointee while denying that Army Chief Asim Munir holds greater power. He dismissed US comparisons as irrelevant, labeling their governance a 'deep state.'

Despite acknowledging past military dominance, Asif defended the hybrid system as necessary amidst Pakistan's economic and governance struggles. He affirmed the decision-making process as consensus-driven, acknowledging military influence but denying it as authoritative. The debate over Pakistan's governance occurs as President Trump hosts Pakistani leaders at the White House for strategic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)