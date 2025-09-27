Left Menu

Pakistan's Defence Minister Defends Controversial 'Hybrid Model' Amid US Allegations

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif defends the country's governance model, where the military influences civilian leadership. He argues against US criticisms, labeling their system as a 'deep state.' Asif claims the 'hybrid model' is necessary due to Pakistan's challenges, emphasizing consensus in decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:11 IST
Pakistan's Defence Minister Defends Controversial 'Hybrid Model' Amid US Allegations
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif (Photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious defense of Pakistan's governance structure, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif articulated his support for the nation's 'hybrid model,' where military influence significantly intertwines with civilian leadership. Asif's remarks were made during an interview with British-American journalist Mehdi Hasan, countering criticisms of Pakistan's democratic practices and alleged military dominance.

When questioned by Hasan about the power dynamics in Pakistan, Asif refrained from conceding that military leaders overshadow their civilian counterparts. He described himself as a political appointee while denying that Army Chief Asim Munir holds greater power. He dismissed US comparisons as irrelevant, labeling their governance a 'deep state.'

Despite acknowledging past military dominance, Asif defended the hybrid system as necessary amidst Pakistan's economic and governance struggles. He affirmed the decision-making process as consensus-driven, acknowledging military influence but denying it as authoritative. The debate over Pakistan's governance occurs as President Trump hosts Pakistani leaders at the White House for strategic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

Modi Unveils Mega Development Projects in Odisha

 India
2
Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

Joel Benjamin: The Rising Star of Indian Volleyball

 India
3
Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

Artistic Unity Shines: Poonch's Kala Utsav Celebrates Diverse Talents

 India
4
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025