Pakistani Students Stranded at CPEC Gateway Amid Border Standoff

Pakistani students enrolled in Chinese universities are caught in a logistical nightmare at the Sost border crossing, where they have been stranded for two days. A traders' protest and a halt in immigration services at the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) entry point have stalled cross-border movement, putting students' academic futures at risk.

With university registration deadlines fast approaching, students have expressed increasing concern over their precarious situation. 'We've been here for two days, and tomorrow is crucial if we want to make it in time,' a student noted, fearing visa expiration and financial losses from bookings in China.

The looming threat of losing an entire academic year adds to the pressure, as students who miss their deadlines face admission cancellation. Financial constraints are mounting as their extended stay adds to hotel costs, prompting an urgent appeal to the government for resolution to restore border procedures and allow student passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)